Appeal in Guatemala seeks to nullify asylum deal with U.S.
Demonstrators demand the resignation of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales outside the Presidential House, one blowing a shell like a horn, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Demonstrators are protesting an agreement their government signed with Washington to require migrants passing through the Central American country to seek asylum there, rather than pushing on to the U.S. (AP Photo/ Oliver de Ros)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 3:17PM EDT
GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemala's human rights prosecutor is asking the country's constitutional Court to nullify an agreement President Jimmy Morales' government signed with Washington on asylum for migrants.
The agreement would make it harder for many migrants to request asylum in the U.S.
Monday's appeal by Jordan Rodas argues that the deal was signed under threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who'd warned of possible reprisals against Guatemala.
Rodas is also asking for the removal and investigation of Foreign Minister Enrique Degenhart, who signed the document in Washington last week.
Before the signing, the constitutional Court had ordered the government not to strike such a deal -- a ruling it ignored.
Presidential spokesman Alfredo Brito says Morales' legal team is studying whether the agreement needs to be considered by Congress.
