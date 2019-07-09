

Krystle Hewitt, CTVNews.ca





An early morning fire killed an eight-month-old baby and injured five small children on Sunday in Tennessee while their mothers were at a nightclub, according to police.

The children's mothers, aged 23 and 25, had been out at a club when the unit caught fire shortly after 2 a.m. at Hickory Lake Apartments in the community of Antioch, said the Metropolitan Nashville Police in a statement on Monday.

The baby, identified as Jream Jenkins, died on scene. Her 23-month-old brother is in critical condition.

Jream’s mom spoke out on social media, calling the fire a tragic accident and saying that she’s focused on mourning her baby.

The four other children, betweenthe ages of one and six, are siblings from Linden, Tenn. They also suffered injuries in the fire and were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.

Police say questions have been raised about whether the children had any adult supervision leading up to, or during the fire.

“Detectives are working to confirm reports that a babysitter was retained. No babysitter was present when first responders arrived. The mothers of the children returned to the apartment complex after firefighters and police officers were on the scene,” the statement read.

Police say two passersby saw the fire, called 911 and witnessed a six-year-old boy run out of the apartment building screaming that his siblings were inside.

When the Nashville firefighters and medics arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units and bystanders alerted them to the children inside.

“Dispatch let arriving personnel know several people were trapped inside the burning apartment unit. Firefighters rescued one person from a third floor balcony,” said the Nashville Fire Department in an official release on Sunday.

The fire marshal’s office, arson investigators, the Metro Nashville Police Department's Youth Services Division, the South Precinct Investigations Unit and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are all investigating the fire and related issues.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.