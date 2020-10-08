TORONTO -- A powerful fire ripped through a high-rise apartment building in South Korea early Thursday, with residents forced to flee the inferno in the middle of the night.

Footage shared on social media shows flames pouring from the 33-floor building in Ulsan, an industrial city about 300 kilometres southeast of Seoul.

Local media reported that the fire began on the 12th floor of the tower, which is a mixed residential and commercial building.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

More to come.​