Antiwar officer from Putin's elite security team defects
On Oct. 14, a Russian engineer named Gleb Karakulov boarded a flight from Kazakhstan to Turkey with his wife and daughter. He switched off his phone to shut out the crescendo of urgent, enraged messages, said goodbye to his life in Russia and tried to calm his fast-beating heart.
But this was no ordinary Russian defector. Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
Karakulov, who was responsible for secure communications, said moral opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and his fear of dying there drove him to speak out, despite the risks to himself and his family.
"Our president has become a war criminal," he said. "It's time to end this war and stop being silent."
Karakulov's account generally conforms with others that paint the Russian president as a once charismatic but increasingly isolated leader, who doesn't use a cellphone or the internet and insists on access to Russian state television wherever he goes.
He also offered new details about how Putin's paranoia appears to have deepened since his decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. Putin now prefers to avoid airplanes and travel on a special armoured train, he said, and he ordered a bunker at the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan outfitted with a secure communications line in October -- the first time Karakulov had ever fielded such a request.
A defection like Karakulov's "has a very great level of interest," said an official with a security background from a NATO country, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive political matters.
"That would be seen as a very serious blow to the president himself because he is extremely keen on his security, and his security is compromised," he said.
The Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did Karakulov's father or brother.
As an engineer in a field unit of the presidential communications department of the Federal Protective Service, or FSO, Karakulov was responsible for setting up secure communications for the Russian president and prime minister wherever they went. While he was not a confidant of Putin's, Karakulov spent years in his service, observing him from unusually close quarters from 2009 through late 2022.
Karakulov, his wife and his child have gone underground, and it was impossible to speak with them directly due to security constraints.
The Dossier Centre, a London-based investigative group funded by Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, interviewed Karakulov multiple times and shared video and transcripts of more than six hours of those interviews with The Associated Press, as well as the Danish Broadcasting Corporation DR, Swedish Television SVT, and the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK.
The Dossier Centre confirmed the authenticity of Karakulov's passport and FSO work identity card, and cross-checked details of his biography against Russian government records, leaked personal data and social media postings, all of which the AP reviewed.
The AP also independently confirmed Karakulov's identity with three sources in the U.S. and Europe and corroborated his personal details, including passport numbers, date and place of birth, two registered addresses, and the names and ages of family members. The AP was unable to verify all details of his defection.
The AP also confirmed that Karakulov is listed as a wanted man in the Russian Interior Ministry's public database of criminal suspects. The ministry initiated a criminal investigation against Karakulov on Oct. 26 for desertion during a time of military mobilization, according to documents obtained by the Dossier Center and seen by the AP.
The FSO is one of the most secretive branches of Russia's security services.
"Even when they quit, they never talk, but they know a lot of details of the private life of the president and the prime minister," said Katya Hakim, a senior researcher at the Dossier Centre.
Karakulov moved as part of an advance team, often with enough specialized communications equipment to fill a KAMAZ truck. He said he has taken more than 180 trips with the Russian president, and contrary to widespread speculation, Putin appears to be in better shape than most people his age. Putin has only canceled a few trips due to illness, he said.
Unlike the prime minister, Putin does not require secure internet access on his trips, Karakulov said.
"I have never seen him with a mobile phone," he said. "All the information he receives is only from people close to him. That is, he lives in a kind of information vacuum."
Karakulov's work brought him to luxury hotels for summits, beach resorts in Cuba, yachts -- and aboard a special armoured train outfitted for the Russian president.
Putin's train looks like any other, painted gray with a red stripe to blend in with other railway carriages in Russia. Putin didn't like the fact that airplanes can be tracked, preferring the stealth of a nondescript train car, Karakulov said.
"I understand that he's simply afraid," he said.
Putin began to use the train regularly in the run-up to the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Karakulov said. Even last year, Putin continued to insist on strict anti-COVID-19 measures, and FSO employees took shifts in two-week quarantine so there would always be a pool of people cleared to travel with Putin on the train, he said.
Putin has set up identical offices in multiple locations, with matching details down to the desk and wall hangings, and official reports sometimes say he's one place when he is actually in another, according to Karakulov and prior reporting by a Russian media outlet.
When Putin was in Sochi, security officials would deliberately pretend he was leaving, bringing in a plane and sending off a motorcade, when he was in fact staying, Karakulov said.
"I think that this is an attempt to confuse, first, intelligence, and second, so that there are no assassination attempts," he said.
Karakulov's defection was a surprising turn for a family steeped in patriotic military tradition. Karakulov's father is a former military man, and his brother is a local government official.
Karakulov said he couldn't tell his parents about his disillusionment, because their minds had been molded by years of watching Russian state television. So he never told them he was leaving.
But he denies that he is unpatriotic and urged others to break their silence to stop the war.
"Patriotism is when you love your country," he said. "In this case, our homeland needs to be saved because something crazy and terrible is happening."
------
Associated Press reporters Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Aamer Madhani in Washington and Joanna Kozlowska in London contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested: report
British media are reporting that the husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges, 24 Sussex Drive is closed because of a rodent problem, and a defamation case against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is resolved out of court. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Canada
-
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
'At a crossroad': Canada's police chiefs request urgent meeting with premiers
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has requested an urgent meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss bail reform and the recent killings of officers.
-
'Amazing story of survival': 30,000-year-old mummified ground squirrel found in Yukon
The ancient remains of a ground squirrel dug up by miners near Dawson City, Yukon, still has lessons to teach 30,000 years after it died, an expert says. At first glance, the small, brown discovery looks more like a wrinkly leather ball than a rare archeological find, though a more careful look reveals hair, tiny ears and claws.
-
Amqui suspect faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
-
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
World
-
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
-
Israeli police clash with worshipers at Jerusalem holy site
Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City early Wednesday and attacked Palestinian worshippers, Palestinian media reported, raising fears of wider tensions as Islamic and Jewish holidays overlap.
-
Strong quake rattles Panama's coast; no reports of damage
A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama's Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.
-
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested: report
British media are reporting that the husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe.
-
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
-
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Politics
-
Feds back away from timeline for law to make First Nations policing essential service
The federal government is backing away from setting a timelineto introduce legislation that would declare First Nations policing an essential service, but at least one regional chief hopes to see it this spring.
-
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
-
Trudeau speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy as Finland joins NATO alliance
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reiterate Canada's 'unwavering' support in Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion, as the two world leaders congratulated Finland on joining NATO.
Health
-
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
-
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
-
J&J proposes paying US$8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly US$9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.
Sci-Tech
-
'Amazing story of survival': 30,000-year-old mummified ground squirrel found in Yukon
The ancient remains of a ground squirrel dug up by miners near Dawson City, Yukon, still has lessons to teach 30,000 years after it died, an expert says. At first glance, the small, brown discovery looks more like a wrinkly leather ball than a rare archeological find, though a more careful look reveals hair, tiny ears and claws.
-
Twitter again accused of legal violations during mass layoffs
Twitter Inc. faced a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the social media giant of illegally laying off contract workers without notice after Elon Musk bought the company last year, the latest action stemming from its massive job cuts.
-
In his own words: How Canada's Jeremy Hansen feels about upcoming Artemis II mission
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to orbit the moon, something he says is an honour after a lifetime dream of going to space.
Entertainment
-
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are engaged
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged, the couple announced on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.
-
Queen Camilla: Charles' wife gets title on coronation invite
King Charles III's wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch's May 6 coronation.
-
Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith have called off their engagement, a source confirmed on Tuesday.
Business
-
Swiss regulators defend rescue of Credit Suisse via UBS deal
Swiss regulators on Wednesday defended the rescue of Credit Suisse through a controversial takeover by rival bank UBS as the best solution with least risk of spreading a wider crisis and severely damaging Switzerland's standing as a financial centre.
-
Global shares mixed after Wall St dips on weak economic data
Global shares were trading mixed Wednesday as Germany reported its factory orders surged in February, posting their third successive increase in another promising sign for Europe's biggest economy.
-
Most Canadian adults with autism are unemployed: Survey
According a survey from to Autism Speaks Canada, autistic adults have the lowest employment rate in Canada at 14.3 per cent, compared to the general population at 92.7 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
Study asks: When it comes to dating what matters more, personality or money?
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
-
Most Canadian adults with autism are unemployed: Survey
According a survey from to Autism Speaks Canada, autistic adults have the lowest employment rate in Canada at 14.3 per cent, compared to the general population at 92.7 per cent.
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
Sports
-
MLB average salary up 11 per cent year after lockout
The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1 per cent to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.
-
Darius Miles pleads not guilty to capital murder charge
A former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus.
-
Italian Open to award women equal prize money by 2025
The Italian Open plans to award women the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2025.
Autos
-
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time.
-
GM passes Ford to take No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla
General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.
-
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.