The Omicron variant has been detected in nearly every corner of the globe, but it may not have reached Antarctica yet.

According to data from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID), which provides open-source genomic information on the influenza virus and COVID-19, 115 countries have shared genome sequences of the Omicron variant “with unprecedented speed.”

The data does not include Antarctica, which is home to between 1,000 and 4,000 people depending on the time of year.

Antarctica -- coincidentally home to the Omicron Islands -- had nine positive COVID-19 cases in December at the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica research station, stemming from a Dec. 9 flight from Cape Town, South Africa, according to a Jan. 4 notice from the International Polar Foundation (IPF).

“The expedition members all remained calm and positive,” the notice reads. “We attribute this to the professionalism of the team, who has many years of experience handling challenging situations in extreme environments.”

It is unclear whether these nine cases were the Omicron variant. The IPF makes no mention of Omicron in the notice. Additionally, it called media reports of a 16-person Omicron outbreak among some Belgian researchers “inaccurate.”

The IPF has not responded to a CTVNews.ca request for updated information regarding the COVID-19 situation in Antarctica.

The Jan. 4 notice indicates that a flight to Antarctica scheduled for Jan. 12 is still proceeding as no incoming passengers have cancelled, while staff on currently Antarctica have declined an offer for a spot on the departing flight.

Of the 115 countries with confirmed cases submitted to the GISAID, the United Kingdom has the most with 124,435 cases, followed by the United States with 84,409. Canada has only submitted 2,691 Omicron cases.