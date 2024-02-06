Another ship in the Red Sea has been attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone

developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
A ship traveling through the southern Red Sea was attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone early on Tuesday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign targeting vessels over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The attack happened west of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, and the projectile caused "slight damage" to the vessel's windows on the bridge, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. A small vessel had been nearby the ship before the attack, it added.
The private security firm Ambrey identified the vessel as a Barbados-flagged, United Kingdom-owned cargo ship. No one was hurt onboard the vessel, which suffered "minor damage," the firm said.
Later, a military spokesman of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed in a statement that the rebel forces attacked two separate vessels, one American and one British, in the Red Sea. He provided no evidence to support the claim.
One of the ships the Houthis claimed attacking, the Morning Tide, matched details provided by Ambrey. Tracking data showed it to be in the Red Sea near the reported attack.
The Morning Tide's owner, British firm Furadino Shipping, told The Associated Press no one was hurt in the attack and the ship was continuing onward to Singapore.
Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas. But they have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperiling shipping in a key route for trade among Asia, the Mideast and Europe.
In recent weeks, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by other allies, have launched airstrikes targeting Houthi missile arsenals and launch sites for its attacks.
The U.S. and Britain struck 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday. An air assault Friday in Iraq and Syria targeted other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for a drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.
The U.S. military's Central Command separately acknowledged an attack Monday on the Houthis, in which they attacked what they described as two Houthi drone boats loaded with explosives.
American forces "determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," the military said. "These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels."
Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Cannabis use may increase the risk of developing a new anxiety disorder or worsen existing anxiety, a large Ontario study suggests.
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkiye's interior minister said. The man and woman were killed during an "attempt to attack" a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. local time.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family's home without permission, the latest in a series of flare-ups between her and Jayson Boebert.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a chorus of well-wishers from Canada and around the world on Monday in wishing King Charles a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.
Several publicly listed companies are now targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity: the weight-loss drug market.
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
Yoshua Bengio, dubbed a "godfather" of AI, told members of Parliament Monday that Ottawa should put a law in place immediately, even if that legislation is not perfect.
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says he agrees with NASA that a planned mission to the moon should be delayed until September 2025. Hansen says he and his NASA crewmates were happy that officials put off the Artemis II moon mission originally scheduled for this November.
Virgin Galactic is grounded after the company said a small part unintentionally detached from the mothership of its rocket-powered space plane on its latest space tourism flight.
The carefully choreographed Grammys sometimes offer up a few surprises. On Sunday, it was Celine Dion.
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Toronto and Vancouver are set to get a tourism boost from the World Cup, but one expert says to be wary of rosy projections.
Lawmakers took Air Canada's CEO to task on Monday over "shocking" and "scandalous" failures to accommodate passengers living with disabilities.
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off claims that the league had "scripted" the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
A U.S. National Labour Relations Board regional official ruled on Monday that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labour union for NCAA athletes.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
