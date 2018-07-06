Anne Frank's family tried to escape to U.S.: researchers
Anne Frank at 12 years old. (AFP PHOTO)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 2:26AM EDT
BERLIN - Research suggests that the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the United States and later also to Cuba, but their efforts were tragically thwarted by America's restrictive immigration policy, cumbersome bureaucracy and the outbreak of the Second World War.
The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam said Friday documents indicate Anne's father Otto tried twice to get his family the needed papers to go to the United States and later also appears to have applied for a visa to Cuba.
The Frank family's escape efforts were in vain and the family eventually went into hiding in Amsterdam on July 6, 1942 - exactly 76 years ago.
They were ultimately deported to Auschwitz. Only Otto Frank survived.
