Anne Frank House renovated to tell story to new generation
Journalists take images of the renovated Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The museum is built around the secret annex hidden in an Amsterdam canal-side house where teenage Jewish diarist Anne Frank hid from Nazi occupiers during World War II is expanding to better tell Anne's tragic story to the growing number of visitors. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Mike Corder, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 5:44PM EST
AMSTERDAM -- The museum built around a secret annex in a canal-side house where Anne Frank hid from Nazis during World War II has been renovated to better tell the teenage Jewish diarist's tragic story to a new generation of visitors who may know little about the horrors of the Holocaust.
It's not just the buildings that have been renovated. The museum also has revamped the way it tells the story of the Frank family, and by extension the Nazi persecution of Jews.
Museum official Tom Brink said Wednesday the aim is to "use the family history as kind of a window onto a larger history."
What hasn't changed is the museum's moving centerpiece: the Spartan secret annex where Anne wrote her world-famous diary.
After two years of renewal work the @annefrankhouse is ready to welcome a new generation of visitors. Tomorrow morning 22 November we will present the renewed museum in the presence of His Majesty King #WillemAlexander of the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/15faiWEeOK— Anne Frank House (@annefrankhouse) November 21, 2018
