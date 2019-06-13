Anita Hill says 'of course' she'd vote for Biden if he wins 2020 Dem nomination
Anita Hill attends the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 7:00PM EDT
WASHINGTON - Anita Hill says she'd be open to voting for Joe Biden if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Hill, who testified in 1991 that Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, has criticized Biden for his handling of the hearings. Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time.
But when asked in an NBC interview airing Thursday whether she would consider voting for Biden if he wins the primary, Hill said, "Of course I would."
Hill added, "I don't think it has disqualified him."
The former vice-president has acknowledged that Hill was "vilified" by his colleagues during the hearings and said he wishes he "could have done more." Hill had previously said she was unconvinced that Biden accepted the harm he caused her.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Hong Kong in limbo as extradition protests crisis deepens
- Man accused in New Zealand mosque killings pleads not guilty
- 20 Democrats make the cut for upcoming presidential debates
- Anita Hill says 'of course' she'd vote for Biden if he wins 2020 Dem nomination
- U.S. blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf