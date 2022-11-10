Animals trafficked in Mexico on social media sites: report

A white tiger rests in an enclosure at the Black Jaguar White Tiger animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Mexico City, Friday, July 22, 2022. Authorities say they are hauling away about 200 animals, including lions, tigers, jaguars, monkeys, dogs, donkeys and coyotes to zoos and animal reserves after images of rail-thin, distressed and injured lions from this sanctuary circulated on social media. The founder told local media that he had rescued some of the animals from circuses, which Mexico no longer allows to display animals. Now, authorities say animals are being trafficked on social media. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) A white tiger rests in an enclosure at the Black Jaguar White Tiger animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Mexico City, Friday, July 22, 2022. Authorities say they are hauling away about 200 animals, including lions, tigers, jaguars, monkeys, dogs, donkeys and coyotes to zoos and animal reserves after images of rail-thin, distressed and injured lions from this sanctuary circulated on social media. The founder told local media that he had rescued some of the animals from circuses, which Mexico no longer allows to display animals. Now, authorities say animals are being trafficked on social media. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

