

The Associated Press





GAUHATI, India - Police say nearly 1,000 people dragged two suspects out of a police station and beat them to death in anger after the rape and killing of a 5-year-old girl in India's remote northeast.

Police officer Apur Bitin says 15 police officers were injured in Monday's mob attack in Tezu, a town in Arunachal Pradesh state.

Bitin said Tuesday the mob first demanded that the two accused be handed over to them. They later dragged the two out of the police lockup and attacked them and the heavily outnumbered police.

The girl had been killed in the nearby village of Namgo eight days ago.

Pema Khandu, the state's top elected official, ordered a magistrate to inquire into the matter.