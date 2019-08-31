

Nataliya Vasilyeva, The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- Thousands of people participated in an unauthorized march in Moscow on Saturday to protest the exclusion of some city council candidates from the Russian capital's local election, despite other recent demonstrations in which police detained and beat attendees.

The latest protest, like previous ones, stemmed from Russian election officials barring some opposition and independent candidates from running in the Sept. 8 election. Some marchers held placards demanding freedom for political prisoners: 14 people arrested in earlier protests face charges that could send them to prison for up to eight years.

The only police seen along the route to Pushkin Square were traffic officers, a contrast to the previous unsanctioned demonstrations where phalanxes of helmeted, truncheon-wielding riot police confronted demonstrators.

Once protesters reached the square, they confronted officers in camouflage uniforms linked arm-in-arm in lines on the square's perimeter.

"I'm scared, but we all have to overcome this. We need to come out and stand up for our right," said Alexei Burtsev, 20, a film student who said he was a first-time protester.

The protests that started in mid-July, including a permitted one this month that attracted about 60,000 people, represent the largest show of public dissent in Russia in more than five years.

Although the Moscow city council has relatively little power, the candidates' disqualification tapped into frustration with Russia's tightly restricted politics.

"Our demands are right and reasonable. We have significant support, we have the right to be on the ballot," Lyubov Sobol, a rejected candidate who has spearheaded the protests, said during the march.

------ Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this story.