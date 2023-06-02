Andrew Tate claims he's a force for good. Others say he spreads a 'misogynistic rape culture'

Andrew Tate in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan. 10, 2023. (Alexandru Dobre / AP) Andrew Tate in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan. 10, 2023. (Alexandru Dobre / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social