TORONTO -- A US$10,000 reward has been offered for information on who etched racist and offensive graffiti on the side of more than a millennia-old Indigenous rock petroglyphs in Utah.

A racist phrase, as well as other inappropriate words and images, were carved onto the side of the sandstone boulder known as The Birthing Scene or Birthing Rock in Moab.

On April 27, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) condemned the vandalism and offered a US$10,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest and conviction of those involved.

The BLM is currently working with professional conservators to remove the vandalism and urged people not to attempt to clean it themselves, as it could cause further damage.

The sandstones, believed to include carvings from Indigenous peoples sometime between 700 and 2,500 years ago, are an important part of Indigenous culture and history.

The Indigenous etchings most famously depict a woman giving birth, as well as other animals, figures and geometric patterns.

As rock art on federally-protected lands, it is prohibited for the sandstones to even be touched, as natural oils from fingerprints can damage the etchings.

In their statement on the vandalism, the BLM encouraged visitors to the site to follow the “Leave No Trace” principles,which provide a framework for respecting and minimizing the impact tourism and recreational activities can have on important cultural sites and nature.