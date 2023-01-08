Ana Montes, American convicted of spying for Cuba, released from U.S. federal prison after 20 years

Cuba recruited Ana Montes for spying in the 1980s and she was employed by the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst from 1985-2001. (Source: FBI) Cuba recruited Ana Montes for spying in the 1980s and she was employed by the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst from 1985-2001. (Source: FBI)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Buffalo Bills fans honour Hamlin with giant get-well card, more

A mere store-bought get-well card wasn't enough for Bills fan Ryan Magnuson to show his support for Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. The owner of a sign shop, Magnuson took the next step by designing a four-by-10-foot canvas card, which he erected at the foot of the Bills stadium entrance for all to sign as they arrived for Buffalo's game against New England Patriots on Sunday.

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social