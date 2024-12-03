World

    • An Italian man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend amid anger over violence against women

    Filippo Turetta, seen in a video screenshot, was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin and sentenced to life in prison at a court in Venice, Italy on Dec. 3, 2024. (RAI / LaPresse via AP) Filippo Turetta, seen in a video screenshot, was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin and sentenced to life in prison at a court in Venice, Italy on Dec. 3, 2024. (RAI / LaPresse via AP)
    Share
    MILAN -

    A 22-year-old Italian man who confessed in court to killing his ex-girlfriend was convicted of her murder on Tuesday and sentenced to life in prison in a case that fuelled national outrage over violence against women.

    Filippo Turetta looked down as the verdict and sentence were read in a Venice court a little over a year after the body of 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin was found in a ditch in the northern Veneto region. She had been stabbed more than 70 times, and her body was wrapped in plastic bags.

    Cecchettin went missing last November after going to the mall with her ex-boyfriend. Her disappearance gripped Italy as authorities searched for them. She was found a week later.

    Turetta was later arrested in Germany.

    The killing fuelled demands for action to stop violence against women. In the first 10 months of this year, 96 women in Italy were killed, 51 of them by current or former romantic partners, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

    Some 10,000 mourners attended Cecchettin’s funeral a year ago, ringing bells and shaking keys as part of a campaign to “make noise” against gender violence. Her father, Gino Cecchettin, urged mourners to be “agents of change” in a culture that often “undervalues the lives of women.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News