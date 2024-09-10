An Israeli strike on a Palestinian tent camp kills at least 19

U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
An Israeli strike hit a crowded Palestinian tent camp early Tuesday in Gaza, killing at least 19 people and wounding 60, Palestinian officials said. Israel said it targeted senior Hamas militants with precise munitions.
The overnight strike occurred in Muwasi, a sprawl of crowded tent camps along the Gaza coast that Israel designated as a humanitarian zone for hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to seek shelter from the nearly year-old Israel-Hamas war.
Associated Press video showed three large craters at the scene. First responders dug through the sand and rubble with garden tools and their bare hands, using mobile phone flashlights until the sun came up. They pulled body parts from the sand, including what appeared to be a human leg.
"We were told to go to Muwasi, to the safe area ... Look around you and see this safe place," said Iyad Hamed Madi, who had been sheltering there.
"This is for my son," he said, holding up a bag of diapers. "He's four months old. Is he a fighter? There's no humanity."
Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll may rise as more bodies are recovered. The Civil Defence, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government, had earlier said 40 people were killed. The Israeli military disputed that toll.
The ministry is also part of the Hamas-run government, but its figures are widely seen as reliable.
The Hamas government's media office issued a statement explaining that the death toll discrepancies arose from different methods of counting the dead, saying the Health Ministry counts only bodies taken to hospitals while the Civil Defence also counts bodies that have not yet been retrieved.
An Associated Press cameraman at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis saw 10 bodies in the morgue, including two children and three women. It was one of three medical centres that received casualties, according to the Civil Defence.
"We were sleeping, and suddenly it was like a tornado," Samar Moamer told the AP at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where she was being treated for wounds from the strike. She said one of her daughters was killed and the other was pulled alive from the rubble.
The Israeli military said it struck Hamas militants in a command-and-control centre embedded in the area. It identified three of the militants, saying they were senior operatives who were directly involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the war and other recent attacks.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, disputed the initial casualty reports in a post on the social media platform X, saying they "do not line up with the information available to the (Israeli army), the precise weapons used and the accuracy of the strike."
Hamas released a statement denying that any militants were in the area and calling the Israeli allegations a "blatant lie." Neither Israel nor Hamas provided evidence to substantiate their claims.
Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames Hamas for their deaths because the militants often operate in residential areas and are known to position tunnels, rocket launchers and other infrastructure near homes, schools and mosques.
In July, Israel carried out a strike in the humanitarian zone that killed at least 90 Palestinians. The military said it targeted and killed Mohammed Deif, the shadowy leader of Hamas' military wing, but Hamas says Deif is still alive.
International law allows for strikes on military targets in areas where civilians are present, provided the force used is proportionate to the military objective -- something that is often disputed and would need to be settled in a court, which almost never happens.
The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90 per cent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, often multiple times. Israeli evacuation orders, which now cover around 90 per cent of the territory, have pushed hundreds of thousands of people into Muwasi, where aid groups have struggled to provide even basic services.
Gaza's Health Ministry says over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its count, but says women and children make up just over half of the dead. Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 militants in the war.
Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 attack. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages after releasing most of the rest in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong ceasefire last November. Around a third of the remaining hostages are believed to be dead.
The United States and mediators Egypt and Qatar have spent much of this year trying to broker an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages, but the talks have repeatedly bogged down as Israel and Hamas have accused each other of making new and unacceptable demands.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters Monday that conditions are ripe for at least a six-week pause in the fighting that would include the release of many of the hostages still held in Gaza. However, he would not commit to a permanent end to the fighting -- a central Hamas demand.
The war has plunged Gaza into a severe humanitarian crisis, and aid groups have struggled to operate because of ongoing fighting, Israeli restrictions, and the breakdown of law and order. Experts say Gaza is at high risk of famine.
The main United Nations agency providing aid to Palestinians said Israeli troops stopped a convoy of staff taking part in a polio vaccination campaign for more than eight hours on Monday, despite the agency's efforts to coordinate with the military.
UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini wrote on the social media platform X that the convoy was stopped at gunpoint and that "heavy damage was caused by bulldozers" to the UN armoured vehicles. The staff members were later released, and the vaccination campaign continued as planned.
The Israeli military said it held up the convoy based on intelligence indicating the presence of suspected militants. Israel has long accused UNRWA of having ties to militant groups, allegations the UN agency denies.
The vaccination drive, launched after doctors discovered the first polio case in the Palestinian enclave in 25 years, aims to vaccinate 640,000 children during a war that has destroyed the health care system.
Magdy reported from Cairo and Jahjouh reported from Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Associated Press writers Tia Goldenberg in Jerusalem, Josef Federman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Just days after demolishing his deal with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a three-day strategy session with his MPs in Montreal, where his MPs are embracing their new-found distance from what one called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 'radioactive' brand.
Canada’s restaurant industry is in a slump as money conscious consumers are eating out less and spending less when they do go out.
A U.S. national park is cautioning tourists about how a small bag of Cheetos could have an enormous impact.
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
A Canadian court has cleared the reorganization plan of Red Lobster that will see the seafood chain exit bankruptcy.
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
What does fixing a flat tire, safely cooking meat, and talking to a landlord have in common? According to Ontario’s education, they’re all life skills that will set students up for success.
Manitobans will have the chance to say their final goodbyes to Grand Chief Cathy Merrick this week.
A wildfire has triggered a "tactical evacuation" in the community of Baynes Lake in southeast British Columbia.
An inquiry into an English hospital where a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill seven others began Tuesday as her supporters push to clear her name.
An Israeli strike hit a crowded Palestinian tent camp early Tuesday in Gaza, killing at least 19 people and wounding 60, Palestinian officials said. Israel said it targeted senior Hamas militants with precise munitions.
Over 140 Ukrainian drones targeted multiple Russian regions overnight, including Moscow and surrounding areas, killing at least one person and injuring eight, officials said Tuesday, in one of the biggest drone attacks on Russian soil in the two-and-a-half-year war.
A 71-year-old man on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home was hospitalized on Tuesday for medical checks and treatment, his lawyer told journalists.
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he isn’t worried about Liberal electoral fortunes despite a tumultuous summer in which his party suffered a devastating byelection loss in Toronto, the party’s national campaign director resigned and the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement collapsed.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Saskatchewan's overdose crisis is tragically on par with last year's record breaking total, with more than 200 people having lost their lives to accidental overdoses in the first seven months of the year.
Health Minister Mark Holland says his government will still work on policies it promised to pursue under its now-defunct deal with the NDP.
A daredevil billionaire rocketed back into orbit Tuesday, aiming to perform the first private spacewalk and venture farther than anyone since NASA's Apollo moonshots.
During its glossy product announcement event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a new role for its latest AirPods Pro model: medical device.
The Australian government on Tuesday promised to legislate this year to enforce a minimum age for children to access social media, but it has yet to announce how ages will be verified.
For the first time in almost 8,000 episodes, 'Wheel of Fortune' did not open with a hello from longtime host Pat Sajak.
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
A Canadian court has cleared the reorganization plan of Red Lobster that will see the seafood chain exit bankruptcy.
A panel of judges says Facebook broke federal privacy law by failing to adequately inform users of the risks to their data upon signing up to the popular social media platform.
Barbara Kingsolver is this year's recipient of a National Book Award medal for literary achievement.
Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.
Do LGBTQ2S+ tourists have a green book-like system for staying safe while travelling in these politically precarious times? They don't have one. They have many.
Aaron Rodgers was eager to get back on the field and feel a few firsts in his return from an Achilles injury that cut his first season with the New York Jets short after only four snaps.
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour's North American leg Monday, Sidney Crosby said he expects to ink a contract extension before the team opens the regular season on Oct. 9.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Halifax resident Tucker Bottomley started feeling the painful effects of rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 21.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
The national union for RCMP officers is seeking to make public safety and bail reform a British Columbia election issue after repeat offenders were arrested for violent crimes, including a pair of gruesome attacks in downtown Vancouver last week.
The B.C. government is investigating after video emerged of yet another overpass strike in the province's Lower Mainland.
The organization Business Improvement Areas of B.C. released the results of a survey of more than 500 small and medium-sized businesses Monday, and the results paint a discouraging picture.
More than a million people living in Ontario visited a food bank in the last year as food prices soared across the country, according to new data released by a network of hunger-relief organizations.
There is confusion at one Mississauga, Ont. high school over whether backpacks are allowed in class. Grade 12 student Vani Kumar started a petition to bring backpacks back after St. Francis Xavier Secondary School sent out a letter obtained by CTV News Toronto telling students, “Knapsacks/bags are to be kept in your locker upon arrival at school."
Some overnight rain in Calgary brought relief to residents worried about their gardens and lawns as well as city officials concerned about the strain on the city's water system.
A frontal system that rolled through Calgary on Monday brought strong wind and served as the prequel for a changing weather pattern.
TC Energy Corp. says a deal to sell a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities has been delayed.
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer admits there's been "more hurdles than meets the eyes" in talks to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats, with the clock ticking towards the deadline to finalize a deal.
The O-Train was out of service for more than an hour Tuesday morning "due to a technical issue with cameras on the trains," according to OC Transpo. Full train service resumed just after 8 a.m.
The National Rent Report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $2,044 last month, up from $2,020 a month in July.
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
Francois Legault's government is far from its commitment to create 37,000 subsidized daycare spaces by March of next year.
An Alberta MLA banned from the UCP caucus last year for comments comparing transgender youth to feces could soon be back in the ruling Alberta party's fold.
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
Former Edmonton Oiler Craig MacTavish will be returning to the ice for a charity game against Vancouver Canucks alumni in Fort McMurray in October.
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are trying to track down two people suspected of stealing two rings worth a total of $25,000 from a jewelry store in the County Fair Mall.
Winnipeg's Centre Village social housing complex will face the wrecking ball less than 15 years after it was built.
Warm temperatures and light winds won't do much to alleviate wildfire smoke Tuesday in a portion of Manitoba, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said.
For the next week, hundreds of people from many First Nations in Saskatchewan will be coming together for the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4.
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
On July 24 around 1:35 p.m., a man and woman were sleeping in their apartment on Woolwich Street when three people with their faces covered by bandanas entered, police said.
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
From Gordie Howe to Hayley Wickenheiser and everyone in between, Saskatchewan has produced some hockey greats over the years.
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Officers responded to the area of Scott Road and St. Andrew Street after a dump truck ended up in a ditch.
The school asks that motorists who do not have a specific reason to be on or around main campus, to avoid the area. About 330 members are on strike after two days of talks with an external mediator came to an end just before Labour Day.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education. The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Bolton Tuesday morning that claimed the life of one person.
Eight people overdosed, including one fatality during the past week in Grey Bruce County.
Windsor police say violent crime is down in the Glengarry neighbourhood after launching a police initiative last month.
Construction at the Legacy Beacon Streetcar project has unearthed the bottom jawbone of a boar.
Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital by friends after a crash in Camden Township.
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Sources in the Official Opposition BC United party have leaked a file on the "extremism" of the B.C. Conservatives' executive director, Angelo Isidorou, less than two weeks after the parties' leaders announced a deal to work together.
Every time British Columbians are rattled by an act of random violence like last week’s shocking homicide and maiming in downtown Vancouver, there are calls to reopen the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital, but that’s not the solution some think it is.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Lethbridge’s police chief says changes to the use of photo radar in Alberta are going to increase the number of violations being handed out to those breaking traffic enforcement laws.
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., need your help tracking down Dylan Ivan Sokol, who is wanted on warrants.
Lethbridge police issued 94 traffic violation tickets during a weekend blitz.
Monday marked International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Day, and experts in the field say there is a lot the public doesn’t know about the disability.
A new report from the Canadian Union of Public Employees says funding projections for hospitals would leave the North Bay Regional Health Centre short of nearly 100 beds.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
