An hour-by-hour guide to election night poll closings

    Kate Aurandt-Gribbler holds her daughter, Olivia Gribbler, 3, as she votes at a polling place in Johnstown, Pa., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Thomas Slusser / The Tribune-Democrat via AP) Kate Aurandt-Gribbler holds her daughter, Olivia Gribbler, 3, as she votes at a polling place in Johnstown, Pa., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Thomas Slusser / The Tribune-Democrat via AP)
    The 2024 presidential election will decide control of the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, gubernatorial offices and ballot measures on key issues in many states. This is a guide to poll closing times and includes notable down ballot races – both competitive and not. See race ratings for Senate and House by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Click on a state’s name to see results and projections for that state once votes start being counted.

    Election night begins as the first polls close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

    6 p.m. ET

    • Indiana (Polls close in the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th districts): Senate, governor
    • Kentucky (Polls close in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th districts)

    7 p.m. ET

    • Georgia
    • Indiana (Polls close in the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 8th districts): Senate, governor
    • Kentucky (Polls close in the 1st and 2nd districts): Ballot measure
    • South Carolina: Ballot measure
    • Vermont: Senate, governor
    • Virginia: Senate, House
    • Florida (Polls close in the 3rd through 28th districts): Senate, ballot measure

    7:30 p.m. ET

    • North Carolina: House, governor, ballot measure
    • Ohio: Senate, House, ballot measure
    • West Virginia: Senate, governor

    8 p.m. ET

    • Alabama: House
    • Connecticut: Senate, ballot measure
    • Delaware: Senate, House, governor
    • District of Columbia: Ballot measure
    • Florida (Polls close in 1st and 2nd districts): Senate, ballot measures
    • Illinois
    • Kansas (Polls close in 2nd, 3rd and 4th districts)
    • Maine: Senate, House
    • Maryland: Senate, ballot measure
    • Massachusetts: Senate, ballot measure
    • Michigan (Polls close in 2nd through 13th districts): Senate, House
    • Mississippi: Senate
    • Missouri: Senate, governor, ballot measures
    • New Hampshire: Governor
    • New Jersey: Senate, House
    • Oklahoma: Ballot measure
    • Pennsylvania: Senate, House
    • Rhode Island: Senate
    • Tennessee: Senate
    • Texas (Polls close 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd, and 24th through 38th districts): Senate

    8:30 p.m. ET

    • Arkansas

    9 p.m. ET

    • Arizona: Senate, House, ballot measures
    • Colorado: House, ballot measures
    • Iowa: House, ballot measure
    • Kansas
    • Louisiana: House
    • Michigan (Polls close in 1st District): Senate, House
    • Minnesota: Senate
    • Nebraska: Senate, House, ballot measures
    • New Mexico: Senate, House
    • New York: Senate, House, ballot measure
    • North Dakota: Senate, House, governor, ballot measure
    • South Dakota: Ballot measures
    • Texas (Polls close in 16th and 23rd districts): Senate
    • Wisconsin: Senate, ballot measure
    • Wyoming: Senate
       
    10 p.m. ET

    • Idaho (Polls in the 2nd House district close): Ballot measure
    • Montana: Senate, governor, ballot measure
    • Nevada: Senate, ballot measures
    • Utah: Senate, governor, attorney general

    11 p.m. ET

    • California: Senate, House, ballot measures
    • Idaho (Polls close in 1st District): House, ballot measures
    • Oregon: House, ballot measure
    • Washington: Senate, House, governor

    12 a.m. ET

    • Hawaii: Senate

    1 a.m. ET

    • Alaska: House, ballot measures An hour-by-hour guide is shown on election night poll closings. (Lou Robinson, CNN via CNN Newsource)

