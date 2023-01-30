An 'extremely dangerous' kidnapping suspect has evaded capture for nearly a week, prompting police to call for the public's help

Composite image of Benjamin Foster, who may have recently changed his appearance. (Source: Grants Pass Police Department via CNN) Composite image of Benjamin Foster, who may have recently changed his appearance. (Source: Grants Pass Police Department via CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social