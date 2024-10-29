World

    • An explosion of fireworks injures more than 150 people at a temple in India

    Police personnel stand at the spot where an explosion occurred when a fireworks storage facility caught fire injuring several people during a festival at Veerarkavu Hindu temple, at Neeleswaram, Kasargod district, Kerala, India, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo) Police personnel stand at the spot where an explosion occurred when a fireworks storage facility caught fire injuring several people during a festival at Veerarkavu Hindu temple, at Neeleswaram, Kasargod district, Kerala, India, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo)
    Share
    NEW DELHI -

    A huge explosion of fireworks injured more than 150 people at a religious festival in a temple in southern India, a report said Tuesday.

    The explosion occurred Monday night when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu temple caught fire, the Press Trust of India reported, citing the police. It happened in Kasargod, which is nearly 580 kilometres (360 miles) northwest of Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala state capital.

    The injured were treated at various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur and Mangaluru districts. Eight of them had serious injuries.

    There is a huge demand in India for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings. Fatal accidents occur nearly every year as people work in makeshift factories without proper safety measures.

    An explosion at a fireworks factory in southern India July last year killed eight people. In 2018, a massive fire at a firecracker factory in New Delhi killed 17 workers. A year earlier, a blast killed 23 people while they were making firecrackers in a village in Madhya Pradesh state in central India.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News