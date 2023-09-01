An explosion in Ecuador is seen as gangs asserting power after inmates take hostages

Authorities guard a vehicle that blew up outside the Women´s and Human Rights Ministry building in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Authorities guard a vehicle that blew up outside the Women´s and Human Rights Ministry building in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social