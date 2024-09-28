An explosion and fire at a service station kills 13 in Russia's Dagestan

MOSCOW, Russia -

An explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern region of Dagestan killed at least 13 people and injured 23 others, officials said Saturday.

The explosion on Friday triggered a fire that tore through the service station and its cafeteria on the outskirts of the regional capital, Makhachkala, said Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, adding that two children were among the dead. The fire was extinguished.

Makhachkala is about 1,600 kilometres (990 miles) south of Moscow.

Regional authorities said a criminal investigation was opened and Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan.

Last August, a massive explosion at a gas station in Dagestan killed 35 people and injured 115 more.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, Russian rescuers carry a casualty after an explosion killed multiple people at a gas station in the suburbs of Dagestan capital Makhachkala in Russia's Caspian Sea region. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)