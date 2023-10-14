World

    • An Australian referendum to create an Indigenous advocacy committee to Parliament has failed

    Volunteers talk with people coming to vote at a polling place in Redfern as Australians cast their final votes in Sydney, Oct. 14, 2023, in their first referendum in a generation that aims to tackle Indigenous disadvantage by enshrining in the constitution a new advocacy committee. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Volunteers talk with people coming to vote at a polling place in Redfern as Australians cast their final votes in Sydney, Oct. 14, 2023, in their first referendum in a generation that aims to tackle Indigenous disadvantage by enshrining in the constitution a new advocacy committee. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    CANBERRA, Australia -

    Australians resoundingly rejected on Saturday a referendum proposal to create an advocacy committee to offer advice to Parliament on policies that affect Indigenous people -- the nation's most disadvantaged ethnic minority.

    The government proposed the first constitutional change since 1977 as a step forward in Indigenous rights. But the vote divided Indigenous leaders as well as the wider community.

    More than 59 per cent of voters opposed the so-called Voice to Parliament with almost half the votes counted by Saturday. The loss is unofficial but is not contested.

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese blamed his political opponents' campaigning against the measure for the failure. No referendum has ever succeeded without support of the major parties.

    Albanese promised on the day he was elected last year to hold the referendum and accepted responsibility for his government's decision to proceed despite evidence it was doomed.

    "I had a duty, as a conviction politician, to put that to the Australian people," Albanese told reporters.

    Bipartisan support is widely regarded as essential for an Australian referendum's success. Only eight of 45 referendums have succeeded in the constitution's 122-year history and none without the support of the major political parties.

    Voice advocate Tanya Hosch, who spent a decade on developing the model, said she was devastated by the result.

    "There's going to be a lot of pain and hurt and dismay and we're going to need to take a moment to absorb that message and what it says," Hosch said.

    Voice advocates had hoped that listening to Indigenous views would lead to more effective delivery of government services and better outcomes for Indigenous lives.

    Opponents said the Voice would divide Australians along racial lines without reducing Indigenous disadvantages. They also said it could be a first step toward Indigenous claims for repatriation and compensation.

    Accounting for only 3.8 per cent of the population, Indigenous Australians die on average eight years younger than the wider population, have a suicide rate twice that of the national average and suffer from diseases in the remote Outback that have been eradicated from other wealthy countries.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadian-Israeli woman dead, family says

    Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News