An ancient Egyptian 'Marge Simpson'? Archeologists find coffin with uncanny image of cartoon character

The iconic cartoon character Marge Simpson appears to have a doppelganger from ancient Egyptian times.

Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom "The Simpsons."

Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, said work last year uncovered what archeologists believe were tombs for senior officials and priests in a 3,500-year-old cemetery from the New Kingdom, circa 1539-1075 BC. There were amulets, ornaments, as well as stone and wooden coffins with the mummies, according to Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a press release Oct. 15, 2023, translated from Arabic to English. The New Kingdom period is commonly known as the "Golden Age" of ancient Egypt, according to TheArchaeologist.org.

Although the discovery of the mummy's coffin was announced nine months ago, the image went viral on social media as users pointed out the uncanny resemblance to the beloved matriarch from "The Simpsons."

The upper lid of the coffin has an image of a yellow-hued woman with an extremely tall blue crown, resembling Marge Simpson's outsized blue hair, and a strapless green outfit, similar to the cartoon character's own dress.

The coffin belonged to Tadi Ist, daughter of the High Priest of Djehouti in Ashmunein, according to The Egyptian Gazette, described as the oldest daily newspaper in the Middle East.

The mummy featured a mask and a beaded dress in "excellent condition," the publication reported.

"Egypt predicted Simpsons," wrote Reddit user KenseiHimura.

"Or did The Simpsons predict the Egyptians????" wrote Moonhunter7 in the comments thread.

"Or Matt Groening really is a time traveler," wrote Thosepassionfruits, referencing "The Simpsons" creator.

Called a "significant artifact," the lid featured intricate artistry, according to a blog post from TheArchaeologist.org published June 4.

Coffins from the New Kingdom period typically had lids with carvings and paintings depicting the dead, deities and scenes from the Book of the Dead, which contained spells to guide the deceased in the afterlife.

"Such discoveries are crucial for historians and archaeologists in reconstructing the timeline of the 20th Dynasty, understanding the socio-economic conditions, and the cultural and religious practices of the period," according to the blog post.

Coffin lids from this period also included hieroglyphics, imagery of the dead in a "serene state" with protective deities, and symbolism, it added.