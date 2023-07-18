An American national has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained

Visitors watch the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo) Visitors watch the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash

The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social