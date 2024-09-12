World

    • An Alaska Airlines plane aborts takeoff to avoid hitting a Southwest Airlines aircraft

    Air travellers make their way through the Nashville International Airport, July 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Air travellers make their way through the Nashville International Airport, July 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
    Share
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

    An Alaska Airlines flight that had been cleared for takeoff in Nashville, Tennessee, was forced to abort Thursday to avoid colliding with a taxiing Southwest Airlines plane, authorities said.

    No injuries were reported.

    Alaska said in a statement that the pilots of Flight 369 to Seattle had to quickly apply the brakes due to "a potential traffic conflict on the runway." The aircraft was carrying 176 passengers and six crew members.

    "We're grateful for the expertise of our pilots who immediately applied the brakes to prevent the incident from escalating," the airline said. "We're deeply sorry for the concerning experience this created for our guests and crew members. Thankfully, no injuries were reported by our guests or crew members."

    The Federal Aviation Administration said that Southwest Airlines Flight 2029 had been cleared to cross the runway in front of the Alaska flight. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the incident.

    "Southwest Airlines is contact with the FAA and NTSB and will participate in the investigation. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," Southwest said in a statement.

    The aborted takeoff resulted in the Alaska plane's tires deflating due to heat buildup from the "rapid stop on the runway, as designed," the airline said. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday evening in a separate plane.

    The NTSB identified the aircraft involved as an an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 and a Southwest Airlines a Boeing 737-300.

    Thursday's incident comes just days after two Delta Air Lines planes collided on a taxiway at Atlanta's airport, with the larger plane knocking over the tail of a smaller regional jet. A passenger on one of the planes called Tuesday's collision "terrifying" but no injuries were reported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News