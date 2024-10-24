World

    • An Afghan province bans all media from showing images of living things to comply with Taliban laws

    TOLOnews TV anchor Nesar Nabil is seen on studio monitors wearing a face mask to protest the Taliban's new order that female presenters cover their faces in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 22, 2022. (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Photo) TOLOnews TV anchor Nesar Nabil is seen on studio monitors wearing a face mask to protest the Taliban's new order that female presenters cover their faces in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 22, 2022. (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Photo)
    Share
    ISLAMABAD -

    An Afghan province has banned all media from showing images of living things to ensure compliance with the Taliban's morality laws.

    Thursday's decision was announced by Information Ministry officials in Helmand, the latest province to crack down on broadcasting and photography of humans and animals.

    In August, the country's Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws regulating aspects of everyday life like public transportation, shaving, the media and celebrations reflecting authorities' interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Article 17 bans the publication of images of living beings.

    Helmand officials said the filming and photography of living things would stop immediately. They gave no further information about enforcement or exceptions.

    Last week, Taliban run-media stopped showing images of living things in the provinces of Takhar, Maidan Wardak and Kandahar in observance of the laws.

    Some private channels are reported to have also stopped running pictures and videos of living things to ensure compliance.

    No other Muslim-majority country imposes similar restrictions, including Iran and Saudi Arabia. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban banned most television, radio and newspapers altogether.

    Also Thursday, the Information Ministry announced it had banned 400 books that clashed with Islamic and Afghan values.

    The outlawed books have been collected from stores and publishing houses and replaced by religious texts, including the Qur'an.

    A spokesman for the ministry, Khubaib Ghofran, wrote on X: "Any book written according to the nefarious plans of enemies in order to destroy the thought, faith, unity and culture of this nation will be collected by the Ministry of Information and Culture."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News