An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
On Friday night in Kyiv, the sound of a nation's soul takes center stage.
With bow in hand and a flick of the conductor's wrist, inside the historic Mykola Lysenko Column Hall, one of Ukraine's most prestigious orchestras rehearses its bold production.
Rows of musicians finely tune their violins, flutes and french horns, as a pianist prepares and a bass drum rumbles. Tonight is no ordinary evening at the orchestra, for this is no regular day.
The performance is titled "music of defiance" to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion and Ukraine's National Philharmonic have come together to use their own instruments of change.
Thirty minutes before taking to the stage, concert master and violinist, Vadym Borysov calmly shares, "our life is music and our weapon is our music."
Nearly every musician in this orchestra fled Ukraine when the war began, and nearly all have since returned ready to perform. Including violinist Oksana Sharboviychuk, who says she came back to "share with the world our music and our lives."
The timely reunion isn't lost on orchestra manager Larissa Parkomiuk who pointedly states: "This is our cultural front; we are fighting with our violins and with our tubas."
Twelve months ago to the day Russia began its advance towards Kyiv, and as night falls, braving the stage has taken on new meaning.
"They (the orchestra) are a little bit nervous today to play music, many people are waiting for the bombs to fall," Parkomiuk told CTV News.
She admits people are concerned bombs are going to land on the concert hall. There's been warnings all week the Kremlin may rain down missiles on Ukraine's capital to mark what some are calling the one year anniversary of the war.
The concerns are valid. In October a missile hit Kyiv's Klitschko bridge just steps from the venue. "All of the windows broke," Parkomiuk said. The concert hall was turned into an "open air" stage.
Since repaired, the doors are opened as a cautious, modest crowd comes to watch and listen. The Philharmonic's performance has been trimmed down to just one hour. It also begins an hour earlier - at 6 p.m. local time - to allow people enough time to get home before the wartime issued curfew kicks in.
The National Philharmonic take the stage to an applause and their powerful concert begins, reminding those in attendance that when words fail, music has the power to speak.
"When I'm playing music," Borysov said, "I'm just thinking about music. Who's Putin?" Referencing the stage behind him, Borysov points out: "This is music, this is most important."
The concert doesn't end on an uplifting note. The Philharmonic have chosen a song by a Ukrainian Jewish composer titled "Cry and Pray" to mourn the thousands lost -- and give strength to those still fighting for their country's freedom.
"Our orchestra, our musicians, they give hope to people that we must be strong," proclaimed Parkomiuk.
Putin may have intended to break the spirit of Ukrainians – though on Friday night in Kyiv, it's clear he may never be able to capture the soul of this nation.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff.
Canada
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Trudeau says he's bothered by Google preventing some Canadians from accessing news
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is bothered that Google is limiting access to news for some Canadians. Trudeau says the tech giant has decided they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than pay journalists for the work they do.
World
-
Irish leader: Brexit talks over Northern Ireland close to a deal
Ireland's prime minister said Saturday that the U.K. and the European Union are "inching" closer to agreeing on a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit dispute in Northern Ireland.
-
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
-
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
-
Nigerians vote for new president, braving long delays to bring change
Nigeria's presidential election was marked by long delays at some polling stations on Saturday that did not deter large crowds of voters hoping for a reset after years of worsening violence and hardship under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.
-
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
-
More than 70 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso, extremists say
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage, in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
Politics
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
-
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Health
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
Sci-Tech
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
-
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
French documentary 'On the Adamant' wins top Berlinale prize
The French documentary "On the Adamant" (Sur l'Adamant) directed by Nicolas Philibert was named best film at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.
-
Met Opera marks 1st year of Ukraine war with concert
The Metropolitan Opera marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a concert Friday.
-
Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84
Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84.
Business
-
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
-
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
-
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
Lifestyle
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
-
Strengthen your core with exercises you can do at home using only a paper plate
A strength and conditioning expert says there are some workouts you can do at home with nothing but a paper plate.
-
Over 1 million Halloween-themed candles sold at Walmart are recalled due to glass breaking
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for more than a million candles sold at Walmart after the agency received reports of the candles' glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.
Sports
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
Siakam scores 29 points, Raptors edge Pistons, 95-91
The Toronto Raptors win their fourth straight game, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon.
-
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury wins singles moguls title at world championship
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury edged Australia's Matt Graham on Saturday to win gold in singles moguls at the freestyle world ski championships. Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first in the qualifications and the first final before locking up his seventh career world title with his final run.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.