Amsterdam court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport
Appeals court judges in Amsterdam ruled Friday that the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000.
The Amsterdam Court of Appeal overturned a lower court that concluded in April the government of the Netherlands did not follow the correct procedure when it told Schiphol last year to cut flights.
The airport, civil aviation organizations and airlines that included Dutch flag carrier KLM challenged the government's order. Friday's decision can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court.
The Amsterdam appeals court said in a statement Friday that it "attaches considerable weight to the interests of local residents" in the densely populated region where people have complained for years about noise pollution from the airport.
In a written response, Schiphol said it accepted the ruling and hopes for a new aviation traffic order from Dutch authorities "as soon as possible with clear and enforceable environmental limits that provide clarity and perspective for all parties involved."
The airport said that "the most important thing for us is that Schiphol becomes quieter, cleaner and better."
Schiphol already is attempting to reduce noise. Earlier this year, the airport announced plans to phase out all flights between midnight and 5 a.m., to ban private jets and the noisiest planes, and to abandon a project for an additional runway.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
Power mostly restored after outage affects 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage affected large swaths of the western side of Montreal Thursday afternoon. By early evening, most of the outages had been resolved. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers were affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients were affected in Montérégie.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Canada
-
Power mostly restored after outage affects 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage affected large swaths of the western side of Montreal Thursday afternoon. By early evening, most of the outages had been resolved. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers were affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients were affected in Montérégie.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
-
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
World
-
Israeli forces kill 2 wanted Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces killed two wanted Palestinians in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank Friday, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.
-
China says up to U.S. to create 'necessary conditions' for anti-drugs cooperation
China on Friday insisted it is up to the U.S. to "create necessary conditions" for anti-drugs cooperation, following complaints from Washington that Beijing has ignored its calls for a crackdown on precursor chemicals for the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl.
-
Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain's San Fermin festival
Thousands of thrill seekers took part Friday in the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.
-
Yellen appeals to China to revive talks and not let technology tensions disrupt ties
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appealed to China's No. 2 leader not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on access to processor chips and other technology disrupt economic cooperation during a visit Friday aimed at improving strained relations.
-
Amsterdam court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport
Appeals court judges in Amsterdam ruled Friday that the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000.
-
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Politics
-
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
-
Quebec only outlier on Ottawa health deal as Nunavut, Yukon and N.W.T. sign on
Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut all signed on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's health funding offer Thursday, leaving Quebec the only holdout on the new accords.
-
Two Canadian women and three children on way home from detention camps in Syria
Two women and three children who were temporarily missing in Syria after failing to board a repatriation flight to Canada in April are now flying home.
Health
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Sci-Tech
-
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
-
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
Entertainment
-
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage, the couple announced Thursday.
-
Kevin Spacey's accuser denies the defence claim that he made up sex assault, says 'it was horrific'
A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch denied claims by the Hollywood star's lawyer on Thursday that he had concocted the assault allegations, saying he'd kept the 'horrific' incident bottled up for years.
-
Drena De Niro says fentanyl killed her son
Drena De Niro has shared the cause of death for her 19-year-old son.
Business
-
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
-
Workers to rally on day 6 of B.C. port strike, employer seeks binding arbitration
Striking port workers will rally near the Vancouver waterfront to mark their sixth day on the picket line as they seek a new contract with the BC Maritime Employers Association.
-
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
Lifestyle
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
-
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Sports
-
Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advance at Wimbledon
Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advanced Thursday at Wimbledon on a mixed day for Canadian players at the All England Club.
-
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass.
-
Wimbledon finally finished the first round 2 days later than planned.
Let the record reflect that the rain-logged first round of Wimbledon 2023 finally concluded at 3:23 p.m. local time on Thursday, Day 4 of the tournament, 48 hours later than originally planned, when Alexander Zverev finished off his 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.