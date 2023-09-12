American researcher doing well after rescue from a deep Turkish cave, calling it a 'crazy adventure'
An American researcher was "doing well" at a Turkish hospital, officials said Tuesday, after rescuers pulled him out of a cave where he fell seriously ill and became trapped 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below its entrance for over a week.
Rescuers from Turkiye and across Europe cheered and clapped as Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, emerged from Morca cave in southern Turkiye's Taurus Mountains strapped to a stretcher at 12:37 a.m. local time Tuesday. He was whisked to the hospital in the nearby city of Mersin in a helicopter.
Dickey fell ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding. What caused his condition remained unclear.
Lying on the stretcher surrounded by reporters shortly after his rescue, he described his nine-day ordeal as a "crazy, crazy adventure."
"It is amazing to be above ground again," he said. A well-known cave researcher and a cave rescuer who had participated in many international expeditions, Dickey thanked the international caving community, Turkish cavers and Hungarian Cave Rescue, among others.
Dickey, who is from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, was part of an expedition to map the Morca Cave, Turkiye's third deepest, when he became sick. Too frail to climb out himself, cave rescue teams from Europe scrambled to help save him, mounting a challenging operation that involved pulling him up the cave's steep vertical sections and navigating through mud and water at low temperatures in the horizontal sections.
Rescuers had to widen some of the cave's narrow passages, install ropes to pull him up vertical shafts on a stretcher and set up temporary camps along the way before the operation could begin.
Among those who rushed to the Taurus Mountains was Dr. Zsofia Zador, a caving enthusiast and medical rescuer from the Hungarian rescue team, who was among the first to treat Dickey inside the cave.
The anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist from Budapest, Zador was on her way to the hospital to start her early morning shift on Sept. 2, when she got news of Dickey's condition.
The 34-year-old quickly arranged for a colleague to take her shift and rushed to gather her caving gear and medical equipment, before taking a plane to Turkiye to join the rescue mission, she told The Associated Press by telephone from the camp near the entrance of the cave.
"He was relieved, and he was hopeful," she said when asked to describe Dickey's reaction when he saw her in the cave. "He was quite happy. We are good friends."
Zador said Dickey was hypovolemic -- or was suffering from loss of fluid and blood -- but said he was in a "stable condition" by the time she reached him because paramedics had "treated him quite well."
"It was a tricky situation because sometimes he was quite stable and it felt like he could get out on his own, but he could (deteriorate) once again," she said. "Luckily he didn't lose any consciousness and he saw the situation through."
Around 190 experts from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkiye took part in the rescue, including doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers. Teams comprised of a doctor and three to four other rescuers took turns staying by his side at all times.
Zador said she had been involved in cave rescues before but Dickey's rescue was the "longest" she experienced.
Dickey said after his rescue that he had started to throw up large quantities of blood inside the cave.
"My consciousness started to get harder to hold on to, and I reached the point where I thought `I'm not going to live,"' he told reporters.
The Turkish disaster relief agency, AFAD, said Dickey was doing well without providing details on his condition.
"The rescue operation took more than 100 rescuers from around 10 counties a total of 60 hours. Mark Dickey was in the cave for roughly 500 hours," the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Corps said in a statement.
------
Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkiye.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | $14,000 for photos? Adding up the bills for a princess's two short visits to Canada
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned, and more than half the bill for the brief trips was tied to Royal Canadian Mounted Police security.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Hurricane Lee swirls through open waters on a path to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path to Atlantic Canada.
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
U.S. police warn escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed and still evading capture
Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Deadly flooding in Morocco, the latest on the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial, and India’s prime minister scolds Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Hurricane Lee swirls through open waters on a path to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path to Atlantic Canada.
-
Alberta government to address Calgary's E. coli outbreak as cases climb to 231
The province is set to address a growing health concern in Calgary that's already sent more than two dozen people, most of them children, to hospital.
-
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page to be focal point of criminal trial Tuesday
The Facebook page of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.
-
Suspect identified, charged after triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
-
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
-
Informant at heart of Quebec's secret trial sues authorities for $5.8 million
A police informant at the heart of a secret trial in Quebec is suing authorities for roughly $5.8 million, claiming that police and a prosecutor have undermined confidence in the system to protect collaborators.
World
-
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
-
American researcher doing well after rescue from a deep Turkish cave, calling it a 'crazy adventure'
An American researcher was "doing well" at a Turkish hospital, officials said Tuesday, after rescuers pulled him out of a cave where he fell seriously ill and became trapped 1,000 meters below its entrance for over a week.
-
UN food agency warns of 'doom loop' for world's hungriest as governments cut aid and needs increase
The World Food Program warned Tuesday that humanitarian funding cuts by governments are forcing the UN agency to drastically cut food rations to the world's hungriest people, with each one per cent cut in aid risking to push 400,000 people toward starvation.
-
North Korea's Kim is in Russia to meet Putin, as both are locked in standoffs with the West
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rolled into Russia on an armoured train Tuesday to see President Vladimir Putin, a rare meeting between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West.
-
Putin says prosecution of Trump shows U.S. political system is 'rotten'
Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday that the criminal cases against former U.S. President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.
-
Poland says it won't lift its embargo on Ukraine grain because it would hurt its farmers
Poland's prime minister says his government will not lift its embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain as scheduled Friday because it would hurt Polish farmers.
Politics
-
Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
Alberta government to address Calgary's E. coli outbreak as cases climb to 231
The province is set to address a growing health concern in Calgary that's already sent more than two dozen people, most of them children, to hospital.
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
-
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
-
Google's search engine dominance is at the centre of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in decades
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway.
Entertainment
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.
-
'Barbenheimer' continues to drive strong sales for Cineplex in August
Cineplex says last month brought the company's third highest August box office revenues of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' continued to be popular among moviegoers.
Business
-
Asahi stops ads with stars represented by a Japanese talent agency tainted by sexual assault
Several major Japanese companies have decided to stop using stars who are represented by Johnny & Associates, an entertainment company at the center of a sexual assault scandal.
-
Investors drawn to oil and gas, energy transition, TSX top 30 list shows
Both traditional oil and gas stocks as well as Canada's mining and metals sector have benefited from a recent surge of investor interest in energy, new data from the Toronto Stock Exchange shows.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week.
Lifestyle
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
-
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
A tortilla chip maker's decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a 'One Chip Challenge' from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity -- and risks -- of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online.
-
Get a taste of the world of Catan with a cookbook inspired by the hit board game
You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination. Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savour the board game even more while out-trading opponents.
Sports
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Sabalenka and Djokovic are No. 1 in the rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 3 in singles, No. 1 in doubles
U.S. Open women's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men's champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday -- Sabalenka's first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic's record-extending 390th atop the ATP -- while women's champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.