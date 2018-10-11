

CTVNews.ca Staff





An American Airlines flight headed from Dallas to Beijing has landed safely in Calgary. It was diverted due to an “ill passenger, and subsequently, an indication of a mechanical issue,” the airline said.

The airline told CTV Calgary that the Boeing 787-8 was first diverted to the Edmonton airport but the plane was then rerouted to Calgary International Airport, which has a longer runway.

There are 209 passengers and 13 crew on board, according to the airline. The plane was forced to burn some fuel, “to reduce the landing weight,” the airline said.

It could be seen on Flight Tracker circling over Alberta and landed shortly before 7 p.m. EST.

“The flight will re-depart tomorrow, and passengers will be provided with hotel accommodations,” the airline said. “We are also sending another aircraft from our hub in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.”