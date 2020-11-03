TORONTO -- An American aid worker who was jailed in Egypt and released upon the intervention of U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed Democratic rival Joe Biden instead.

In a tweet published on Monday Aya Hijazi said that after she was released in April 2017, Trump was more interested in congratulating himself than about what she had gone through.

“Trump leaned in & said, ‘you know it's I who released you, don't you? I succeeded & Obama failed’ in the most vulnerable moment of my life, 48 hrs after releasing me from prison,” wrote Hijazi, who spent nearly three years in jail.

She also posted a picture of an event at the White House that Trump held after she returned to the U.S. in which she sits side-by-side with the president.

“It was never about me like it was never about us. It’s about his ego. We deserve better #VoteBiden.”

She followed up with a second tweet, adding that she felt “torn” following their meeting because she knew Trump “demands loyalty as a means of maintaining control.”

“But the government should not help citizens to make them loyal; it should do help b/c it’s the right thing to do #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica,” wrote Hijazi, a dual American-Egyptian citizen.

Her tweets were liked or retweeted about 75,000 times and 11,000 comments included many congratulating Hijazi for her stand while others said she was showing a lack of gratitude for Trump’s actions.

Egyptian authorities arrested Hijazi, her husband and six others in May 2014 and accused them of child abuse and inciting minors to join pro-Muslim protests. Hijazi had been operating a non-profit to help street children. All were eventually released.

The accusations were widely dismissed as bogus by human rights groups and senior U.S. officials, who called for Hijazi’s release.

After securing her release, Trump credited his personal relationship with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, whom he called “my favorite dictator” at a G7 Summit last fall.

El-Sisi seized power in a military coup over an elected government in 2013. Since then, he has racked up repeated accusations of gross abuses of human rights, including the executions of political prisoners.

"We understood each other very well,” Trump said of el-Sisi in remarks to reporters at the G7 Summit. “He's a very tough man, I will tell you that. But he's also a good man, and he's done a fantastic job in Egypt. Not easy."