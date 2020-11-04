TORONTO -- Americans are waking up to the unknown Wednesday, joining the rest of the world anxiously waiting for the results of the U.S. election.



As the counting of ballots is still happening across the U.S., who won the presidency may not be known for days or even weeks.



Though no winner was declared on election night, newspapers captured the anxiety of waiting, splashing headlines the likes of "Wait Of The World" and "President Who?" across front pages across the world.



Here's a look: