TORONTO -- Cities across the U.S. are bracing for potential unrest as results of the presidential election are finalized, but some social media posts allege, without evidence, that the military response is politically one-sided.

Some of the viral posts shared to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter allege that the U.S. National Guard is only being called to Republican strongholds in the event that Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House. Others claim the opposite.

"Right now, across the nation, in DEEP blue (D) cities, National Guard is being activated, and businesses boarded up,” reads the text of one of the more popular Republican posts, shared to Instagram by Anthony Cabassa, chairman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly in California.

"The election has been sold as a Dem win, ALL the polls show ‘Racist Trump’ losing key states. So why are deep RED cities not boarding up? Why is National Guard not being called in, in case Biden wins?"

Others allege troops have been brought in with the expectation that Biden supporters will engage in widespread civil unrest if early indications of a Trump victory emerge.

National Guard troops have been called into action in several US cities ahead of the election, with the expectation that leftists will engage in widespread civil unrest if early indications of a Trump victory emerge.https://t.co/v0RyjVYy5X — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 3, 2020

It’s true that the National Guard has been summoned to several U.S. cities in case of election-related violence. But there does not appear to be any clear political bias when it comes to where they have been deployed.

According to the Military Times, an American military media outlet, the National Guard has deployed more than 3,600 troops in 16 states to support cyber defense efforts, to work the polls, and in case of post-election civil unrest.

Those deployments include a mix of red and blue states. For example, Massachusetts, a Democratic stronghold, ordered 1,000 members of the National Guard to be on standby in case of turmoil following Tuesday’s election.

Oregon, another Democratic state, also declared a state of emergency for the Portland area, citing concern for potential violence surrounding the election.

But Republican states, such as Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, have also called in troops, according to the Military Times.