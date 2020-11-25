U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has "granted a Full Pardon" to former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!" Trump tweeted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.