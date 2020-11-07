OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is “really looking forward” to working with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate California Senator Kamala Harris, congratulating the pair on their historic election victory that was declared Saturday morning.

“Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both,” the prime minister posted on social media, just minutes after the election was called in favour of the Democrats.

Biden and Harris—soon to be America’s first Black, South Asian and female vice-president—clinched their victory in critical battleground states, turning Trump and Vice President Mike Pence into one-term leaders.

Trump has not conceded, with his campaign stating on Friday that "this election is not over." Instead, the Republicans have waged a series of legal challenges to the vote, which Trump is claiming baselessly and without evidence has been fraudulent and improperly managed in some key states.

Over the last four days as the outstanding surge in advance and mail-in votes were counted, Canadian political figures held their tongues for the most part about the nail-biter of a race unfolding to our south until Friday, when Trudeau said that he has faith in the American electoral process to unfold fairly and accurately and would wait to congratulate a winner until the outcome was “sufficiently clear,” emphasizing the importance of not wading into a foreign country’s election.

More to come.