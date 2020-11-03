TORONTO -- The U.S. election is shaping up to be a nail-biter, with the final results hinging on a handful of battleground states where precincts are still counting votes.

With several races still up in the air, here's a look at which states are still in play. Click here for our live map with up-to-date results.

Latest:

--

GEORGIA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 5.1 points

WHEN POLLS CLOSE: 7 p.m. (all times EST)

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Officials have said it could take days for full results, including counting mail-in ballots

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 1.2 points (according to tracking from FiveThirtyEight on Tuesday morning)

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 16

Results are being counted in Georgia, a key state that Trump likely can't afford to lose. More than 93 per cent of the expected vote is in, and Trump leads by three points.

Georgia is closely linked to Florida, both geographically and politically. If Georgia votes for Biden, it’s almost certain that Florida will have flipped for the Democrat as well.

Georgia has voted Republican in every election dating back to 1992, when the state supported Bill Clinton. The state also represented one of Trump’s more comfortable leads in the South in 2016.

Voters in Georgia are poised to break 2016 records this year, with the vote as of 3 p.m. Tuesday accounting for 93 per cent of total turnout four years ago.

FLORIDA

RESULTS: Trump wins

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 1.2 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: All advance ballots should be reported by 8:30 p.m.

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 2.5 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 29

U.S President Donald Trump has won Florida, holding onto his adoptive home state and opening a wider path for his re-election.

Trump won the state by turning out a higher number of voters in the Miami area and keeping voters in his column who supported him in 2016.

NORTH CAROLINA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 3.6 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 7:30 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Early votes and mail-in ballots are counted first and expected to be reported by 7:30 p.m.

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 1.8 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 15

Trump leads by one percentage point in North Carolina, with 94 per cent of the expected vote counted.

Trump won North Carolina by a comfortable margin in 2016. The reason it has become a battleground this year is a steady shift in polling toward Biden. The Cook Political Report suggests the race, which once leaned toward Republicans, is now a toss-up.

North Carolina is a medium-sized battleground, with nearly half the electoral college votes as Florida. If Biden flips the state, it will be a significant but not fatal loss for Trump, but could spell trouble in southern states with similar voting demographics.

North Carolina reached 95 per cent of its total 2016 vote as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

OHIO

RESULTS: Trump wins

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 8.1 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 7:30 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Advance ballots are counted first and are expected to be reported by 8 p.m., officials say

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Donald Trump ahead by 0.8 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 18

Trump has won Ohio, a state he carried handily in 2016. It’s difficult to understate the importance of the victory: no Republican has ever won the White House without carrying the state.

Long considered a perennial swing state, Ohio has shifted toward Republicans in recent years. In 2016, Ohio voters supported Trump in greater levels than voters in traditionally Republican states such as Arizona and Georgia.

PENNSYLVANIA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 0.7 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 8 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Officials aren’t allowed to begin counting mail-in votes until election day, and officials expect most votes will be reported by Friday, Nov. 6.

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 4.7 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 20

​Trump leads by 15 points in Pennsylvania, with 64 per cent of the expected votes counted.

Trump won Pennsylvania by a margin of 44,292 votes in 2016, the closest results of a presidential election in the state in 176 years. Whether or not he can pull off another victory is a major question tonight.

Some polling places in Pennsylvania have seen long lines on election day with voters waiting three to four hours to cast their ballots. According to CNN, that’s the situation at Bucks County, a highly competitive suburban county that Trump and Biden both personally visited in the final weeks of the race in hopes of winning over all-important suburban voters. Hillary Clinton won the county by a thin margin in 2016.

Biden has consistently led in polls of Pennsylvania for months, and the Democratic Party has dumped a huge amount of money into state advertising. Before 2016, Pennsylvania was considered a reliably blue state, having voted for the Democratic candidate in the previous six elections.

Pennsylvania’s starring role in this election is also why fracking — a major industry in the state linked to up to 50,000 jobs — has dominated election headlines. Biden has said that, despite his progressive environmental agenda, he would only ban fracking on federal land, which makes up a small fraction of the industry. Trump has used Biden’s past comments against him and tried to paint the Democrat as a liar who will destroy the fossil fuel industry.

How Pennsylvania votes could also offer an indication of how neighbouring midwestern battlegrounds, including Wisconsin and Michigan, may vote.

MICHIGAN

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 0.3 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Ballots can’t be tabulated until election day, and officials say it could take until Friday, Nov. 6 for results

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 7.9 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 16

Trump leads by nine points in Michigan with 67 per cent of the vote reported. ​

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 by just 10,704 votes. The result stunned pollsters and the Clinton campaign, both of whom assumed the state, which had reliably voted for Democrats in the six previous presidential elections, would go to Clinton.

Biden, Obama and Trump all campaigned in Michigan in the final week of the race, where polls suggest Biden holds the lead.

To make matters tricky, Michigan is one of the states that anticipates a possible delay in counting mail-in ballots, with results possibly as late as Friday. If the race is close, those mail-in votes could make all the difference.

So far, 92 per cent of absentee ballots in Michigan have been returned, according to a tweet from Michigan’s secretary of state, who added that counting is “going smoothly.”

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris spent election day campaigning in Detroit in hopes of boosting voter turnout.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

RESULTS: Biden wins

WHO WON IN 2016: Hillary Clinton, by 0.3 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 8 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Officials have not provided details.

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 11.1 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 4

Biden has won New Hampshire, carrying the tiny battleground state the Hillary Clinton won by a slim margin in 2016.

New Hampshire doesn’t make a huge difference on the electoral map, but it helps bolster Biden’s hopes of winning the White House.

TEXAS

RESULTS: Trump wins

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 9 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Officials in Texas have not provided an estimate

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Donald Trump ahead by 1.1 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 38

Trump has won Texas, dashing Democrats’ hopes of turning the Lone Star state blue. Texas saw a surge in voters this year that surpassed the total 2016 turnout.

Biden’s campaign has been criticized by Democrats in Texas, including former Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, for not spending more time and money in the state.

WISCONSIN

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 0.7 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 9 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: In-person votes are counted first in some but not all districts, and officials expect results on election night or the next day.

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 8.4 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 10

Trump leads by four points in Wisconsin, with 90 per cent of the expected vote counted.

Hillary Clinton notoriously did not visit Wisconsin once in 2016 — a mistake that the Biden campaign has been keen not to make. Both Biden and Harris have toured the state early on in the election and focused plenty of resources on winning over voters.

The state is also in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases, and it’s yet to be seen how the ongoing outbreaks could impact in-person voting numbers.

Wisconsin’s results will begin later in the evening, and if Trump can hold onto the state, he could widen his path to victory. If he loses, his re-election chances narrow significantly, and he’d have to begin looking to western states such as Nevada or Arizona for much-needed support.

ARIZONA

RESULTS: Biden wins

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 3.5 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 9 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Mail-in ballots can be counted up to two weeks before election day

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 2.6 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 11

Biden has narrowly won Arizona, which counts its advance ballots first.

Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democrat since Bill Clinton’s victory in 1996. But the state has continued to shift more to the left in recent years, and polling averages suggest Biden has been leading there by a small but steady margin.

Some pundits view Arizona as part of Biden’s “plan B” approach to win the White House if he fails to clinch Pennsylvania.

Arizona has hit 92 per cent of its total votes cast in 2016, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

MINNESOTA

RESULTS: Biden wins

WHO WON IN 2016: Hillary Clinton, by 1.5 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 9 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Officials expect final results on election night or by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 9.2 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 10

Biden has captured Minnesota, winning the Midwestern state that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. Minnesota was not considered as completive as its neighbours, Michigan and Wisconsin, but regardless it represents an important victory for the Biden campaign.

Biden’s win doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Minnesota hasn’t voted for a Republican since Richard Nixon won re-election in 1972.​

IOWA

RESULTS: Trump wins

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 9.4 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 10 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Absentee ballots will likely be counted first, and officials expect results in a timely fashion

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Donald Trump ahead by 1.3 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 6

Trump has won in Iowa. The state voted for him in 2016, and polling suggested the Republican had an advantage heading into election day.

NEVADA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Hillary Clinton, by 2.4 points

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE: 10 p.m.

WHEN THEY COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Officials have not provided details.

LATEST POLLING AVERAGE: Joe Biden ahead by 5.3 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 6

With 67 per cent of the vote in, Biden is leading in Nevada by three points, but the state is still very much in play.

Nevada is another state in play this year that supported Clinton in 2016. Democrats typically boast a strong ground game in the state thanks to the influential Culinary Union, which helps door-knock across the state to consolidate left-leaning, working-class voters.

However, the pandemic sidelined those door-knocking efforts for months this year, potentially disrupting a reliable source of Democratic support.

Even so, polling suggests Biden holds a steady lead over Trump in the state. If Trump can win in Nevada, he’ll eat into Biden’s base of support and offset potential losses elsewhere in the country.

Nevada reached 99.8 per cent of its total 2016 turnout as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.