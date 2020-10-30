While many eyes are on the daily U.S. polls tracking the race to the White House, it is in key battleground states that will largely determine the paths to victory for U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In this Associated Press interactive below, you can explore your own scenarios for the electoral college, clicking on states and choosing which side (blue for Democrat, red for Republican) you think will win them on election day. And see which candidate collects over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Click on the button on the bottom right (labelled Skip to Final Map) to start from scratch. Or choose from any of the four previous elections as a starting point.