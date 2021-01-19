Donald J. Trump was inaugurated on January 17, 2017, and in his first address to the American people as the 45th president of the United States he gave a dark speech.

The divisive statement set the tone for a turbulent four-year presidency, which saw discord and rancour grow throughout American politics and society.

As Joseph R. Biden takes over the reins at the White House, here's a look back at some of the key moments in Trump's presidency.



Trump's 2017 inauguration

Attendees line the Mall as they watch ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Lucas Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

Travel ban protests

People hold signs as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January, 25, 2017. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

FBI Director James Comey fired

A copy of the termination letter to FBI Director James Comey from US President Donald Trump is seen at the White House on May 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump and Putin meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Charlottesville

Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists march through the University of Virginia Campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 11, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Trump at the G7

While U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to have a cordial relationship during the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Que., in June 2018, it was comments Trudeau made after Trump had departed that made headlines around the country. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP)

Melania Trump's jacket controversy

U.S. first lady Melania Trump climbs back into her motorcade after traveling to Texas to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border June 21, 2018 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Visit to the DMZ

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un talks with U.S. President Donald Trump as they stand north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump impeached in the House, acquitted in the Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper that displays a headline "Acquitted" as he arrives to speak at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast on February 6, 2020 in Washington,DC.(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump visits church amid anti-racism protests

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a bible in front of St. John's Episcopal church after walking across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump gets COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill riots

Police clash with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Trump impeached, again

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi displays a signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)