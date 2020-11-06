The fate of the U.S. presidential election has boiled down to four states where ballots continue to be tabulated.

By Friday morning, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was six electoral college votes shy of winning the presidency, according to The Associated Press’ tracking. U.S. President Donald Trump had a steeper hill to climb to reach the 270 electoral college votes required to win as he was still 56 votes away.

Biden only needs to win one of the four battleground states that haven’t been called yet – Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, or Nevada – to reach 270. Trump, on the other hand, must take all four states to beat Biden.

While the remaining ballots are being counted, here’s a look at the four battleground states still in play.

GEORGIA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 5.1 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 16

Despite Trump’s early lead in the state after the in-person votes were counted, Biden gained ground as more mail-in ballots were tallied. So much so that by Friday morning, the Democratic candidate had eked out a narrow lead over Trump.

That doesn’t mean that Biden has won Georgia, however, as the state’s overseas, military and provisional ballots were left to be counted.

As of Friday morning at 9 a.m. ET, Biden led Trump by little more than 1,000 votes.

The Republicans have carried Georgia in every election dating back to 1992, when former Democratic president Bill Clinton won. In 2016, Trump handily won the state.

PENNSYLVANIA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 0.7 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 20

The contest for Pennsylvania and its coveted 20 electoral college votes has been incredibly close as well as important this election.

Trump started out strong in the industrial state he took from the Democrats in the 2016 election, but as more mail-in ballots were tallied and results trickled in from Philadelphia, Biden has caught up.

As of Friday morning, Biden jumped ahead of Trump in the critical Midwest state with a lead of nearly 5,600 votes.

Without Pennsylvania, Trump won’t have a path to victory so the state is critical for his re-election campaign.

Biden and his team concentrated much of their efforts on Pennsylvania over the course of the campaign in the hopes of wooing back the historically Democratic state, which Trump flipped in the last election.

On election day, Biden spent the morning in his childhood hometown of Scranton, Penn. trying to reinforce his image as “Middle Class Joe” in the blue-collar state.

NORTH CAROLINA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Donald Trump, by 3.6 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 15

As of Friday morning, Trump maintained a lead over Biden in North Carolina. The president was ahead by more than 76,700 votes with an estimated 94 per cent of the expected vote counted.

Election officials say they have more than 116,000 outstanding mail-in ballots and potentially thousands more provisional ballots to count before the final results will be known. They said they won’t have the final results of the mail-in ballots until Nov. 12 or Nov. 13.

Trump won this medium-sized battleground state by a comfortable margin in 2016.

NEVADA

RESULTS: Too soon to call

WHO WON IN 2016: Hillary Clinton, by 2.4 points

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: 6

With only an estimated 84 per cent of the expected vote tallied, it’s still too early to declare a winner in Nevada.

As of Friday morning, Biden led the state by more than 11,400 votes, but there are still many ballots left to be counted in the coming days. Under state law, the ballots will still be accepted as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Officials said they expected a new batch of results from Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, to come in on Friday.

In the 2016 election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton narrowly beat out Trump in Nevada and the state has been blue-leaning over the past decade. The last time a Republican contender took the state was in 2004 when George W. Bush won.

