LIVE UPDATES: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 2:00PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 20, 2021 7:00AM EST
TORONTO -- As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in today to officially become the new president and vice-president of the United States, CTVNews.ca will have full coverage of the inauguration ceremony.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates from CTV News correspondents at the U.S. Capitol, as well as discussion and analysis from other CTV reporters and hosts.
RELATED IMAGES