Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday night that she has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest major political figure to say they have COVID-19 after attending a Rose Garden event last Saturday where U.S. President Donald Trump announce his Supreme Court pick.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.