TORONTO -- Kanye West voted for the person he trusted most -- himself -- as an independent write-in presidential candidate from Wyoming where he has been spending much of his time, the hip-hop artist documented in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me,” he said earlier in the day in a tweet that garnered more than 141,000 likes.

West later shared a close-up video clip on Twitter feeding his ballot into the voting machine, with “Kanye West” and “Michelle Tidball,” his vice-presidential pick, handwritten under the “Federal Offices” section. The rest of the ballot appeared unfilled.

His VP choice, Tidball, has been described by Vanity Fair as a Wyoming-based “biblical life coach.”

Wearing a bright blue hoodie and black pants, West also posted photos of himself at a voting booth and wearing a black mask with an “I voted” sticker on his shirt.

West, once a supporter of Republican president Donald Trump, declared his candidacy on Independence Day. He filed the papers in mid-July, but he missed the deadline to qualify to be on the ballot for all but 12 states. Mississippi, Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, and Arkansas count among those where his name does appear.

In states where his name is not on the ballot, support for West appeared low. He seemed to garner more votes where his name is listed, with early results showing him behind Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen and the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins. Thousands voted for him in Kentucky, for example, where he was sitting fourth behind Jorgensen.

Meanwhile, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, lit up social media earlier in the day when users noticed that she liked a tweet by Kid Cudi that said, “Vote for Biden if you a real one” and another tweet by Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice.

“Kim didn’t even vote for Kanye,” one user tweeted with a crying emoji.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world �� pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020