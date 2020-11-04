TORONTO -- Rapper Kanye West appeared to concede defeat in his long-shot bid to become president of the United States after he failed to muster enough support in the 12 states where his name was on the ballot.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the hip-hop artist shared on Twitter a photo of himself standing in front of an electoral map, which was accompanied by the caption: “Welp Kanye 2024.”

After several news outlets interpreted West’s “Welp” as an admission of defeat, the entertainer deleted his tweet and reposted the photo again with only the text “Kanye 2024.”

Earlier on Tuesday, West shared several photos and videos chronicling his voting experience in Cody, Wyo. In one of the videos, the music producer and fashion designer can be seen writing in his own name on the ballot and inserting it into the voting machine.

“The first vote of my life,” he wrote in the caption.

West’s name was only on the ballot in 12 states because he missed the summertime filing deadlines for the others.

As of Wednesday morning, West’s tally of votes across those 12 states was 58,647, according to The Associated Press.

At the time of writing, the 43-year-old Grammy winner had so far received the most votes in Tennessee, with 10,216 votes or 0.3 per cent of the vote share in that state.

While West ranked fourth in some states, his percentage of the vote was never more than 0.4.