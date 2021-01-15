TORONTO -- As Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman to be elected Vice-President of the United States, her husband, Douglas Emhoff, is also setting a precedent by using the title “Second Gentleman.”

On January 20th, Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States and his administration will gain control of the official White House Twitter accounts which include @POTUS, @PressSec and a few others.

Twitter says they are actively working with the U.S. government to process an archive of the current White House Twitter accounts. Once that process is completed, the company will transfer the ownership of the institutional accounts over to the Biden administration.

But this year there is a new username among that list.

Emhoff, an esteemed lawyer, will join the list of institutional White House accounts under the username @SecondGentleman.

Throughout history, the office of the Vice-President has solely been occupied by men, and the spouse of the Vice-President has often been referred to as the “Second Lady.” But with Harris’ destruction of the glass ceiling, the title has been forced to evolve.

Biden shared the news of Emhoff’s new social media presence with a post from his own account @PresElectBiden, which will become @POTUS on inauguration day.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

Emhoff hasn’t tweeted from his new account just yet, and it is unclear whether he will continue to use his personal account @DouglasEmhoff after inauguration day.

As for outgoing President Donald Trump, any tweets made under the @POTUS account will be archived as @POTUS45 just as President Barack Obama’s administration was archived as @POTUS44.

This comes after Trump's personal and campaign accounts were permanently suspended from Twitter “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” following the Capitol Hill riots.

On Thursday, Twitter announced that the institutional White House accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration, which is a break from the tradition set after Obama left office.

“People on Twitter who previously followed institutional White House Twitter accounts, or who currently follow relevant Biden or Harris Twitter accounts, will receive in-app alerts and other prompts that will notify them about the archival process, as well as give them the option to follow the new administration’s Twitter accounts,” the company said in a statement.