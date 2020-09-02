WASHINGTON -- Former Vice-President Joe Biden raised US$364 million for his election effort in August, a record-shattering sum that will give the Democrat ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign.

Biden struggled to raise money during the Democratic primary.

But ever since he became the apparent nominee last spring money has poured into his campaign. And in July he all but closed a huge cash-on-hand advantage enjoyed by President Donald Trump.

The massive August haul speaks to the enthusiasm among Democrats to oust Trump from office. Trump's campaign has not yet released their fundraising figures for the month.