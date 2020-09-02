Joe Biden raises over $US360 million in August, shattering record
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 1:39PM EDT
In this July 14, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Wilmington, Del. Biden has made progress in consolidating his party's divergent factions. His empathetic message of home and competence could resonate among independents and moderate Republicans, potentially expanding his path to the presidency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
WASHINGTON -- Former Vice-President Joe Biden raised US$364 million for his election effort in August, a record-shattering sum that will give the Democrat ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign.
Biden struggled to raise money during the Democratic primary.
But ever since he became the apparent nominee last spring money has poured into his campaign. And in July he all but closed a huge cash-on-hand advantage enjoyed by President Donald Trump.
The massive August haul speaks to the enthusiasm among Democrats to oust Trump from office. Trump's campaign has not yet released their fundraising figures for the month.