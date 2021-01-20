TORONTO -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their oaths of office as they were sworn in as the next president and vice-president of the United States in a historic ceremony that wasn't attended by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Kamala Harris is sworn as U.S. Vice President by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts after being sworn in as Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden look on during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are greeted by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

U.S. President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn in as U.S. president during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden steps out to the portico to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, walk out for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets former vice president Mike Pence before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. President on January 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), right, her husband, Bruce Mann, and Meena Harris, left, the niece of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, take a group selfie before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by former President Barack Obama as he arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi waits at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

A National Guard stands at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)