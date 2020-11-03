TORONTO -- As American voters decide whether to give U.S. President Donald Trump four more years in office or elect Democratic rival Joe Biden, CTV News will have full results of the election live online and on TV.

CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme leads THE AMERICAN ELECTION 2020 special, with in-depth live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel and 8 p.m. ET on CTV.

Coverage will feature panels of experts in both the U.S. and Canada to guide viewers through the results and help them understand what the votes may mean for Canadians.

CTV's Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon will be at the White House following Trump's election-watch party, while Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan will be in Delaware covering Biden’s reactions.

Other CTV reporters will also be in several key swing states, including California and Pennsylvania, to dissect the potentially fast-changing results.

Canadians can also access up-to-the-minute results and historic moments throughout the evening on CTV's digital and social media platforms, including CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, and @CTVNews on Twitter.

Visitors to CTVNews.ca can follow the campaign on our America Votes hub, join our dedicated Facebook group and get the latest numbers from our poll tracker.