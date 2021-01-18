TORONTO -- As President-elect Joe Biden officially takes his oath to become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, CTV News will be bringing the historic event live to the homes of Canadians through TV and online.

CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme will be taking us through CTV NEWS: THE INAUGURATION OF JOSEPH R. BIDEN on Wednesday, with live coverage and special guests. The three-hour special begins at 10 a.m. ET on CTV, CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app, and will take viewers through the event as well as the dramatic moments leading up to it.

A new president for the U.S. will also mean changes to the diplomatic relationships between Canada and the U.S., and CTV will feature panels of experts to help contextualize the importance of the moment for Canadian viewers.

Special guests include Gary Doer, former Canadian Ambassador to the United States and former Premier of Manitoba, Rona Ambrose, former Interim leader of the Conservative party of Canada and member of the NAFTA Advisory Council, and David Eisenbach, Presidential Historian and Professor of Media and Politics at Columbia University, among others.

After the riot on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, all eyes will be fixed on Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day to see if the event goes smoothly, or if there will be trouble.

Reporting live from the U.S. Capitol will be CTV's Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon and correspondents Richard Madan and Annie Bergeron-Oliver, who will keep Canadians up to date with breaking news as it occurs throughout the event.

Other CTV reporters will join LaFlamme virtually to discuss the inauguration, including National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina, Los Angeles Bureau Chief Tom Walters and Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period and Power Play.

Digitally, Canadians can access updates and in-depth coverage throughout the day on CTV’s digital and social media platforms, including CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, and @CTVNews on Twitter.

CTVNews.ca will feature a dedicated inauguration page and a live blog for Canadians to find all they need to know in one spot.