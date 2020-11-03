TORONTO -- Americans who may once again be looking to move to Canada following the 2020 U.S. election will soon find out it is not as easy as simply packing up and heading north.

Becoming an immigrant in Canada is a complicated endeavour with several streams and varying rates of success.

In 2016, droves of Americans, including celebrities like Lena Dunham, threatened to move to Canada if U.S. President Donald Trump won the federal election that year, and figures showed some of them may have actually followed through.

According to figures from Immigration Canada, released in September, 9,000 Americans applied for permanent residency in 2017, an increase of more 2,000 from two years prior.

SO, HOW CAN I MOVE TO CANADA?

Among the most successful applicants for permanent residency are those accepted for express entry through a “federal skilled worker” profile. These are immigrants who fill out an application and meet a criteria including work experience, education level, age and language ability in either English or French.

Applicants fill out the necessary forms and those who meet these requirements may then be invited to apply for permanent residency in Canada.

There are other ways to become an immigrant of Canada, including those hoping to start a business or those who plan to work as a caregiver for children or seniors. For a full list of immigration possibilities, view the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website.

There are other very literal roadblocks for Americans coming into Canada after the election. The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed for non-essential travel until at least Nov. 21, though restrictions could be extended further.

Applicants who’ve been accepted for permanent residency are exempt from these restrictions, though the COVID-19 pandemic has been blamed for a decrease in immigration from the U.S. in 2020.

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Rachel Gilmore